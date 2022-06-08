Luxurious and individual 3-bedroom modern bungalow in quiet village setting with stunning, uninterrupted views over the Forth Valley

The internal accommodation is beautifully finished to the highest standard and comprises vestibule, boot room, reception hallway, stunning lounge with log burning stove, sun room, superb open plan dining kitchen, snug, WC, utility room, principal bedroom with dressing room and en-suite, and a further two double bedrooms with Jack and Jill en-suite.

There is also a separate suite of rooms behind the double garage which offers a hallway, large room currently used as an office, and a WC.

Externally, to the front the house is accessed through electronic gates with a paved driveway and courtyard with timber car porch and log store, while a gravel area to the side provides additional parking. The wonderful wraparound gardens are specifically designed to take advantage of the views, with three separate decking areas, large lawn, and a paved patio.

On the market with Halliday Homes for offers over £970,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. Glen Lodge, Glen Road, Torwood Gated entrance. Photo: n/a Photo Sales

2. Glen Lodge, Glen Road, Torwood Entrance vestibule. Photo: n/a Photo Sales

3. Glen Lodge, Glen Road, Torwood Hallway. Photo: n/a Photo Sales

4. Glen Lodge, Glen Road, Torwood Lounge with wood burning stove, feature stone wall, and bi-fold doors to the sun room. Photo: n/a Photo Sales