Glen Lodge, Glen Road, Torwood.

Luxurious and individual 3-bedroom modern bungalow in quiet village setting with stunning, uninterrupted views over the Forth Valley

Glen Lodge is a bespoke, architecturally designed home, situated in the village of Torwood to the north of Larbert, with meticulous attention to design and detail and high specification throughout.

By Gordon Holmes
Wednesday, 8th June 2022, 3:48 pm

The internal accommodation is beautifully finished to the highest standard and comprises vestibule, boot room, reception hallway, stunning lounge with log burning stove, sun room, superb open plan dining kitchen, snug, WC, utility room, principal bedroom with dressing room and en-suite, and a further two double bedrooms with Jack and Jill en-suite.

There is also a separate suite of rooms behind the double garage which offers a hallway, large room currently used as an office, and a WC.

Externally, to the front the house is accessed through electronic gates with a paved driveway and courtyard with timber car porch and log store, while a gravel area to the side provides additional parking. The wonderful wraparound gardens are specifically designed to take advantage of the views, with three separate decking areas, large lawn, and a paved patio.

On the market with Halliday Homes for offers over £970,000, more details can be found HERE.

