Tucked off Station Road in Philpstoun, Lonsdale is nestled in a gorgeous semi-rural location with a lovely south facing back garden.

Park up on the spacious driveway and you will immediately notice the property’s impressive position and spectacular countryside views.

Returning from a muddy countryside walk or a round of golf, a large utility room provides ample space for stashing boots and coats.

You can work from home in the spacious open plan living room, take a break on the armchair and soak up the captivating views through the window whilst listening to the crackle of the wood burning stove.

When the family comes round, congregate in the hugely generous dining room, brightly lit with natural sunshine, and the perfect space for throwing a party.

Follow your nose through to the contemporary kitchen, installed by ECKO. Well equipped with all the modern conveniences, it also boasts an impressive range cooker and is spacious enough for a dining table and chairs. Next door, there is a porch which provides access to the garden.

There will be no arguments over bedroom sizes for the kids either; all four king-size bedrooms are equally generous, with special mention being given to the top floor bedroom which further benefits from having an en-suite. Positioned opposite bedroom three, there is also an impressive partially tiled family bathroom.

Outside you can soak up the sunshine in the pretty south facing garden. Spend endless summer days here, where children can kick a ball on the flat lawns and play for hours in safety and security. Your four-legged friends will be safe here too.

Gather on the patio for family barbecues, surrounded by neatly manicured lawns, trees and beds filled with colourful, flowers and shrubs. Rabbits, squirrels, and badgers have all been known to frequent this idyllic spot.

Soak up the truly breath-taking vista on offer where uninterrupted panoramic views look towards the Binns Tower and sienna sunsets are a regular occurrence.

Lonsdale is currently being marketed by Paul Rolfe, Linlithgow, for offers over £465,000. To find out more, call 01506 828282.

Aerial shot gives you a fantastic view of both the home and gardens.

The log burner makes this lounge the perfect place to curl up on a cold winter's night.

The lounge is flooded with light, thanks to its two picture windows offering views of the countryside.

Dining room, with patio doors leading outdoors, makes this the perfect space for entertaining all year round.