Linlithgow cottage down by the river

The generous well maintained garden plot.

Currently on the market at offers over £175,000, Riverside Cottage is a one bedroom semi-detached cottage dating from 1770 featuring a living room/ diner, a king size bedroom, Kitchen and bathroom, as well as a large cellar offering lots of storage space.

Situated on a generous and well maintained garden plot at a picturesque riverside location on the outskirts of Linlithgow, this property provides an excellent opportunity to add value if refurbished to a high standard.

The cottage also provides potential to be used as an exciting holiday/ short-term let.

The spacious living room/diner.

It is situated a five minute drive from the M9 motorway and short stroll to the newly refurbished Bridge Inn and Restaurant. And it has oil fired central heating.

A spokesperson for Paul Rolfe Estate Agents said: “In a peaceful and accessible location on the edge of Linlithgow, Riverside Cottage is picturesquely situated beside the River Avon, on a generous garden plot which will not fail to impress.

“Romantically named, this is an exciting and intriguing addition to the Linlithgow market, this handsome cottage backs onto open countryside and offers so much potential.

"Post refurbishment would be a great introduction into the growing holiday let sector.

There is a large cellar underneath the property.

“The accommodation is positioned over one level and consists of a spacious living room/diner with kitchen, bedroom, and a bathroom.

"There is a large cellar underneath the property which is accessed via a secure door.

“Externally, the property highly benefits from being situated on a generous well maintained garden plot.

“Early viewing is highly recommended and strictly by appointment only.”

The kitchen.

To book a viewing, call Paul Rolfe Estate Agents on 01506 828282

The bathroom.