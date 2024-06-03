Inside the Linlithgow bungalow featured on the latest series of BBC show Scotland's Home of the Year

Coldwater featured in the penultimate episode of the latest series of the BBC show, which was first shown on Monday night.

It is home to Fran and Martin and their two children Bailey and Esme.

While Fran saw the potential in Coldwater from the start, Martin admits he was initially reluctant to take on the property which had been empty for a year and was beige throughout.

The four bedroomed property has been cleverly refurbished using innovative ideas and techniques creating a fun family space.

Fran has created bespoke pieces as well as sourcing furniture in keeping with the age of the home.

One of the highlights is the sunken lounge and built-in bar, made from recycled plastic.

Coldwater is one of three contenders in the East area, hoping to secure the last spot in the final of Scotland’s Home of the Year.

The show sees interior designers Anna Campbell Jones, Banjo Beale and architect Danny Campbell score each property on architectural merit, distinctive design and original style to decide which one will make it to the competition’s finale.

The other two homes the judges must choose between in this year’s East episode are a new build overlooking the Firth of Forth in North Berwick and a colourful villa in Fife.

Coldwater is the second local property to feature in this year’s search for the country’s home of the year. Earlier in the series, Courtyard Farmhouse between Linlithgow and Falkirk was among the contenders in the competition’s Central region.

We’ll not spoil the surprise of which property impressed the judges most and made it through to the final. Catch up on the episode on BBC iPlayer.

1 . Coldwater, Linlithgow Homeowners Fran and Martin with their children Bailey and Esme. Photo: Kirsty Anderson Photo Sales

3 . Coldwater, Linlithgow The home's built in bar made from recycled plastic. Photo: Kirsty Anderson Photo Sales