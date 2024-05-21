Inside the Falkirk district property featured on the latest series of BBC show Scotland's Home of the Year

Courtyard Farmhouse featured in the fourth episode of the latest series of the BBC show, which was first shown on Monday night.

The property was bought by owners Gill and David MacLeod in a derelict state but has been transformed into a fabulous four-bedroomed home.

They worked with a local architect to create their dream home after the first one they spoke to said he “wouldn’t touch it with a bargepole”.

The couple lovingly turned the run down farm buildings into a four-bedroomed home with a light, bright modern interior which makes the most of the stunning countryside views.

Courtyard Farmhouse is one of three contenders in the Central Scotland area vying for a spot in the final of Scotland’s Home of the Year.

The show sees interior designers Anna Campbell Jones, Banjo Beale and architect Danny Campbell visit three properties in each episode and must score them on architectural merit, distinctive design and original style to decide which one will make it to the competition’s finale.

The other two properties the judges must choose between in this year’s Central Scotland episode are a converted old mill near Dunblane and a Victorian semi in Bridge of Allan.

We’ll not spoil the surprise of which property impressed the judges most and made it through to the final. Catch up on the episode on BBC iPlayer.

1 . Courtyard Farmhouse Home owner Gill MacLeod and husband David created their stunning home from derelict farm buildings. Photo: Kirsty Anderson Photo Sales

3 . Courtyard Farmhouse One of the modern bathrooms. Photo: Kirsty Anderson Photo Sales