Incredible decking is ideal for outdoor fun and inside's fabulous too!

This week's property in Benjamin Drive, Bo’ness, is beautiful, both indoors and out.

Modern, contemporary and with a homely vibe, it is set slightly back from the road, with an immaculate front lawn and well-maintained driveway with space for one or two cars giving a great first impression.

Visitors are welcomed into a bright and welcoming porch, with a chance to freshen up in the stylish W/C before continuing to explore the rest of the house.

The impressive open plan kitchen/living area is flooded with light, thanks to a broad window to the front and double French doors leading out to the garden where you can step out to the decking for alfresco dining and barbecues.

Conceptually designed for an open, whilst offering ample space for a chef to work, the casual dining bar can seat three people comfortably, whilst kids can play in the other portion of the room while looking out through the broad windows and doors to the immaculate west facing back garden.

Built-in appliances include an electric oven, microwave, hob, dishwasher, washing machine, and a fridge/freezer – with an array of cupboard units and drawers providing plentiful storage to the walls.

Light, bright and cosy all at once, this open plan living space is well-suited to modern family living.

When sleep beckons, this property is home to three comfortable double bedrooms and a recently installed shower room which is stylish and contemporary. Two of the bedrooms further benefit from having built-in wardrobe space.

Step out of the double doors in the kitchen and into the wraparound suntrap back garden. Enveloped on three sides by timber fencing, this private garden offers the ideal sanctuary for any family.

Have a leisurely breakfast out on the decking, or simply stay on the patio for the rest of the day, soaking up the sunshine.

A professionally constructed timber garden offers the ultimate entertaining space and is currently set-up as a home bar – ideal for parties!

Being marketed by Paul Rolfe for offers over £285,000, call 01506 828282 to find out more or book a viewing.

1 . SFLGnews-11-08-23-Property, Benjamin Drive, Bo'ness (3).jpeg You'll not get lost in this kitchen, thanks to the contemporary lighting which will always show you the way! Photo: Paul Rolfe Photo Sales

2 . SFLGnews-11-08-23-Property, Benjamin Drive, Bo'ness (2).jpeg An impressive open plan kitchen/living area is undoubtedly the heart of this lovely home. Photo: Paul Rolfe Photo Sales

3 . SFLGnews-11-08-23-Property, Benjamin Drive, Bo'ness (5).jpeg One of three double bedrooms, there will be no fighting over them as each is very well appointed. Photo: Paul Rolfe Photo Sales

4 . SFLGnews-11-08-23-Property, Benjamin Drive, Bo'ness (6).jpeg Careful thought has gone into each bedroom, beautifully turned out by the current owners. Photo: Paul Rolfe Photo Sales