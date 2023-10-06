In the knowe on pretty bungalow in Philpstoun

Modern, contemporary and with a homely vibe, 2 Cameron Knowe in Philpstoun is a detached bungalow tucked away on a quiet, south-facing garden plot.

Access is via a private road, which leads up to the driveway and parking area in front of the property, which easily has enough space for two or three cars to park.

With plenty of kerb appeal outside, thanks to its generous plot, the three bedroom bungalow is equally impressive inside – offering plenty of living space and, on one-level, being future-proof too.

Visitors are welcomed into a bright and notably roomy hall, setting the tone for the light and space which is evident throughout.

An impressively spacious lounge offers the perfect space for day-to-day living, with several windows flooding the room with light. And thanks to patio doors leading out to the garden, it is also an ideal room for hosting family and friends – spilling out to the garden when the weather allows.

The contemporary kitchen/diner forms a perfectly practical preparation and cooking space – with integrated appliances and an array of cupboard units and drawers providing plentiful storage to the walls.

And there’s ample space for a dining table and seating area too so the cook won’t be left alone while they rustle up their latest culinary creation!

The modern family bathroom offers a free-standing bath, as well as a shower, and there’s a handy wc too.

There should be no arguments over the bedrooms either, with this deceptively spacious bungalow offering three king size rooms to choose from – two of which have the convenience of built-in wardrobes, providing more than ample space to store away your clothes.

Each room has also been beautifully decorated in neutral tones, so you can simply move your furniture in and get cosy.

As for outdoor entertaining, the house is set back from the road in leafy surroundings – enabling you to enjoy the large, south facing garden which gets the sun all day long, as well as having enough room for a greenhouse and summer house.

Currently being marketed by Paul Rolfe for offers over £375,000, call 01506 828282.

1 . SFLGnews-06-10-23-Property, 2 Cameron Knowe, Philpstoun (2).jpeg Spacious lounge is flooded with light thanks to the picture windows and, with patio doors leading out to the garden, it is also an ideal room for entertaining - indoors and out. Photo: Paul Rolfe Photo Sales

2 . SFLGnews-06-10-23-Property, 2 Cameron Knowe, Philpstoun (3).jpeg The contemporary kitchen/diner boasts integrated appliances and an array of cupboard units and drawers. Photo: Paul Rolfe Photo Sales

3 . SFLGnews-06-10-23-Property, 2 Cameron Knowe, Philpstoun (4).jpeg There’s ample space for a dining table and seating area too so the cook won’t feel isolated in the kitchen. Photo: Paul Rolfe Photo Sales