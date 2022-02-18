Castle View, Airth Number of house sales: 5 Average sale price: £565,230

In Pictures: Falkirk district's ten most expensive streets

Home sales company, Property Solvers, tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2016 to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across the FK1 and FK2 postcodes.

By Allan Crow
Friday, 18th February 2022, 1:00 pm

These are the top ten most expensive streets, according to their data.

Undefined: readMore

1. Falkirk district's 10 most expensive streets

Polmont Road, Redding. Number of house sales: 3 Average sale price: £358,333

Photo: na

Photo Sales

2. Falkirk district's 10 most expensive streets

Titlandhill, Hamilton Road, Larbert Number of house sales: 11 Average sale price: £374,453

Photo: na

Photo Sales

3. Falkirk district's 10 most expensive streets

MacGregor Road, Falkirk Number of house sales: 6 Average sale price: £358,665

Photo: na

Photo Sales

4. Falkirk district's 10 most expensive streets

High Station Road, Falkirk Number of house sales: 6 Average sale price: £379,583

Photo: na

Photo Sales
Falkirk
Next Page
Page 1 of 3