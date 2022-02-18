In Pictures: Falkirk district's ten most expensive streets

These are the top ten most expensive streets, according to their data.
1. Polmont Road, Redding.
Polmont Road, Redding.
Number of house sales: 3
Average sale price: £358,333
2. Titlandhill, Hamilton Road, Larbert
Number of house sales: 11
Average sale price: £374,453
3. MacGregor Road, Falkirk
Number of house sales: 6
Average sale price: £358,665
4. High Station Road, Falkirk
Number of house sales: 6 Average sale price: £379,583
