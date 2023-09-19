In pictures: Dream home close to Whitecross offers escape to the country living in wonderful surroundings

A dream home on the outskirts of Whitecross offers escape to the country living but still being close to motorway links.
This five-bedroom detached modern home is ideal for commuting across the central belt and is currently available at offers over £600,000.
The property at 2 The Sidings, enjoys a half-acre plot in a private development set on a 4.6-acre site that includes two acres of woodland. The property represents the epitome of modern living with lots of natural light and flexible living space that can be adapted to suit individual tastes and needs.
The centrepiece of the house is a magnificent open-plan living, dining, and kitchen area that boasts a vaulted ceiling and cathedral-style windows that flood the house with natural light. The main living space features a modern wood-burning boiler stove which creates a beautiful natural focal point and significantly reduces your dependence on gas by providing cost-effective heating and hot water in the winter months if you choose to use it. Photo: McEwan Fraser
This is a magnificent property and viewing is essential to fully appreciate both the unique position of the property and the quality on offer within. Photo: McEwan Fraser
The stylish kitchen includes a generous range of base and wall-mounted units which are supported by a central island. The units are topped by wooden worksurfaces and provide a huge amount of prep and storage space for the aspiring chef. There are a range of integrated appliances including two ovens, an induction hob, dishwasher and full height fridge as well as a separate full height freezer. Photo: McEwan Fraser
Externally, the property has a large multi-car driveway that leads to a substantial detached garage. Doors from the living area open directly onto a large patio and a substantial rear garden. The garden is enclosed by a timber fence and looks onto woodland at the rear of the property. There is plenty of potential for extensive landscaping. Photo: McEwan Fraser