In pictures: Dream home close to Whitecross offers escape to the country living in wonderful surroundings

1 . The Sidings

The centrepiece of the house is a magnificent open-plan living, dining, and kitchen area that boasts a vaulted ceiling and cathedral-style windows that flood the house with natural light. The main living space features a modern wood-burning boiler stove which creates a beautiful natural focal point and significantly reduces your dependence on gas by providing cost-effective heating and hot water in the winter months if you choose to use it. Photo: McEwan Fraser