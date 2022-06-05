Impressive luxury 4-bedroom extended semi-detached villa, contemporary and stylish yet retaining its traditional charm

Designed to a very high standard, the house is set over two levels, with the ground floor comprising entrance hallway, well-proportioned living room with feature fireplace, dining room, magnificent open plan kitchen and dining/family area, utility room, and a WC/shower room.

The upper floor has two split levels, one has a master bedroom with stunning views, and a luxury family bathroom, while the other consists of two good sized double bedrooms and a single bedroom/office.

Externally, the front garden is laid with stones and bound by a low set stone boundary wall with a driveway to the side providing off-street parking and leading to a large garage, while the private rear garden has been attractively landscaped and features a lovely summerhouse with power, additional storage, and a decked patio area.

On the market with Homes For You for offers over £264,500, more details can be found HERE.

