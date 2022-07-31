Impressive and unique 3-bedroom extended semi-detached traditional villa on a large corner plot with beautiful gardens

Maintained and modernised to exceptional standards, the property is in truly immaculate condition throughout and blends beautiful period features with excellent upgrades.

The accommodation is set over two levels and on the ground floor comprises vestibule, entrance hall, spacious lounge, dining room, refurbished modern fitted kitchen, inner hallway, double bedroom, and a refurbished bathroom, while the upper level consists of two excellent sized double bedrooms, both with integrated storage, and a stunning large modern family bathroom.

Externally, the property is situated on a large corner plot with a driveway to the side and a stunning, well-maintained front garden, while the mature, fully enclosed rear garden features lawn, a large paved patio area, mature plants and shrubs, and a newly erected large timber garden shed.

On the market with Homes For You for offers over £275,000, more details can be found HERE.

