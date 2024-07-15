Housebuilder releases final two family homes at £27m Larbert development

Avant Homes Scotland has released the final two five-bedroom family detached homes for sale at its £27m, 94-home Carron Feld development in Larbert.

Located three miles northwest of Falkirk town centre just off Stirling Road, the development comprises a mix of three-, four- and five-bedroom family homes and features 14 of Avant Homes’ house types. The remaining homes at the development are both five-bedroom detached Whinwick house styles, which are priced at £485,000. The Whinwick benefits from Avant Homes’ practical design and energy efficiency and both homes are available with incentives, including part exchange and a flooring package. On the ground floor, the Whinwick’s hallway leads to a large living room, a dedicated utility room, a WC and an under-stairs cupboard. To the rear of the property, there is a modern open-plan living space featuring a kitchen with integrated appliances, a dining space and a family area. Two sets of French doors lead to the rear garden. Upstairs, off the large landing, are two large double bedrooms each with an ensuite shower room. The family bathroom serves two further double bedrooms and a generous single. The Whinwick also benefits from a double internal garage. Avant Homes Scotland sales director, Lisa Archibald, said: “Carron Feld has been extremely popular since its launch, so it is fantastic to release these final two outstanding five-bedroom homes for sale. “We’re committed to providing quality new homes for everyone in popular locations where people want to live. Carron Feld is a great example of this and has become a vibrant part of the Larbert community. “The Whinwick has been designed with flexible living spaces and to be energy efficient to reduce energy bills, making it the perfect home for modern day family living. “We encourage anyone interested in these final two family homes to speak with our sales team to view the properties and find out how we can help make their next family home move a reality.”