House prices increase in West Lothian and Falkirk council areas
House prices increased by 1.5 per cent in West Lothian and 1.3 per cent in the Falkirk Council area in December, new figures show.
The boost contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the West Lothian achieve 14.8 per cent annual growth, with a 10.2 per cent annual increase in Falkirk.
The average West Lothian house price in December was £198,242, Land Registry figures show – a 1.5 per cent increase on November.
The average Falkirk house price in December was £155,018 – a 1.3 per cent increase on November.
Over the month, the local picture was better than that across Scotland, where prices decreased 1.8 per cent , and West Lothian and Falkirk also outperformed the 0.8 per cent rise for the UK as a whole.
Over the last year, the average sale price of property in West Lothian rose by £26,000 – putting the area seventh among Scotland’s 32 local authorities with price data for annual growth.