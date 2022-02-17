House prices increase in West Lothian and Falkirk council areas

File photo

The boost contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the West Lothian achieve 14.8 per cent annual growth, with a 10.2 per cent annual increase in Falkirk.

The average West Lothian house price in December was £198,242, Land Registry figures show – a 1.5 per cent increase on November.

The average Falkirk house price in December was £155,018 – a 1.3 per cent increase on November.

Over the month, the local picture was better than that across Scotland, where prices decreased 1.8 per cent , and West Lothian and Falkirk also outperformed the 0.8 per cent rise for the UK as a whole.