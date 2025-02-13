Homes that strike the right balance in the spotlight for first time buyers and young families

With recent statistics revealing that 40.4% of households across the UK are three-bedroom properties, popular because they strike the right balance in terms of space for growth, but without excessive maintenance, Allanwater Homes has a selection of three bedroom terraced villas at its Oaktree Gardens development in Alloa that it believes local home hunters will love.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Priced from just £217,995, the Kintail is available in both a mid and end terraced format.

Plots A2, A3 and A6 are all mid terraced Kintails, with A2 offering a west facing garden, Plot 3 complete with integrated appliances in its specification, and Plot A6 enjoying a south facing rear garden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two end terraced Kintail villas are also part of this current release, priced at £219,995. Both have French doors leading out to the garden, along with fitted wardrobes to bedrooms one and two.

A typical Allanwater Homes interior

One final Arrochar three bedroom semi-detached villa is also available in this current release at Oaktree Gardens, priced at £226,995. This property is now constructed, ready for its new owners to choose their new Moores kitchen from the wide range available, together with tiling selections.

“Our three bedroom designs, included in previous phases at Oaktree Gardens, along with the Kintails and Arrochars in this current phase, have continued to sell really well,” said Lynn McNair, Development Sales Manager at Oaktree Gardens. “It’s true that they suit buyers at many life stages, typically featuring a principal bedroom, a secondary room for children or guests, and a third room that can serve as a study, nursery, or additional bedroom. They certainly provide the flexibility for various lifestyle needs.”

“Several of these currently available plots are for summer 2025 entry,” said Development Sales Manager, Lynn McNair. “Come and visit the development’s Sidlaw showhome. Having a browse around this attractive three bedroom detached home will enable them to experience the excellent as included specification which is found in every Allanwater home at Oaktree Gardens.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oaktree Gardens is part of a now thriving community, which benefits from many amenities on the doorstep. Situated off Dunlin Drive in Alloa, it enjoys a very central location within minutes of the town centre.

The Kintail semi detached and terraced villa from Allanwater Homes

A forward thinking housebuilder at the forefront of its sector, Allanwater Homes deploys the latest high performance and energy efficient materials across its portfolio of properties, coupled with individual touches, to create truly exceptional homes.

Buyers are given a full two years of aftercare, plus a ten-year Premier warranty, with the first two years covered by Allanwater Homes.

Additionally, with PV Solar Panels as standard, the properties at Oaktree Gardens offer buyers significant savings on running costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just 8 miles east of Stirling with excellent links to Glasgow, Edinburgh and Dundee, Oaktree Gardens is ideal for commuters.

To find out more about these final homes in the current Phase Nine release at Oaktree Gardens, please call Lynn on 07710304482, Thursday to Monday 11am to 5.30pm. For further details visit www.allanwater.co.uk.