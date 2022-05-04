Grangemouth property: With high-spec fixtures and fittings, beautiful styling and superb garden, this 4-bedroom semi is truly stunning

Located in a popular neighbourhood of Grangemouth, close to amenities and transport links, the versatile accommodation is formed over two levels and presented in move-in condition.

The ground floor comprises bright welcoming hallway, lounge with feature fireplace, extended modern dining kitchen with snug area and doors to patio, sitting room/fourth bedroom, and a handy rear porch area with WC, cloakroom and door to side of house.

The upper level features three generous sized bedrooms, two with fitted wardrobes, and a luxury family bathroom with separate shower, as well as access to a fully floored attic from the landing.

Externally, a low maintenance front garden features a neat lawn and paved path, while the well-maintained south-facing rear garden is very private and includes a patio, lawn, raised sandstone bed, children’s play area, shed, security lighting, and a power supply.

On the market with Homes For You for offers over £184,995, more details can be found HERE.

