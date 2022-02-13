Grangemouth property: Outstanding 4-bedroom semi-detached town house, upgraded and extended to a truly fantastic level

Presented in immaculate decorative order throughout and having gone through a careful series of upgrades and extensions, this is an incredibly stylish family home, which on the ground floor comprises porch, hallway, lounge with bay window and feature fireplace, cosy snug, shower room, ultra-modern bespoke design dining kitchen with stunning fireplace, downstairs bedroom with working coal fire, and a boot room.

The recently carpeted stair leads to the first floor split-level landing which gives access to a master bedroom with cherry wood floor and large bay window, further two generous sized bedrooms, study/fifth bedroom, and a stunning family bathroom, as well as storage cupboards and hatch access to a massive attic space.

Externally, to the front is a tidy garden and multi-car driveway, while the fantastic rear garden is fully enclosed and includes a well-maintained double brick outhouse with power, orangery with tiled floor, slabbed path, drying area, wild cottage garden, raised fish pond, stunning garden room, and a wood storage area.

On the market with McEwan Fraser for offers over £305,000, more details can be found HERE.

