Front of property.

Grangemouth property: Lovely extended 4-bedroom detached home, upgraded and modernised to an exceptional standard

Ideally situated in a quiet residential area of Grangemouth, this stunning property has been meticulously upgraded with beautiful internal finishing, ensuring very flexible family accommodation with a contemporary feel throughout.

By Gordon Holmes
Sunday, 23rd January 2022, 4:00 pm

Set over two levels, the ground floor comprises hallway, large front facing lounge, family room, dining room, kitchen, utility room, and WC, while the upper level features a master bedroom with fitted wardrobes and en-suite, a further three double bedrooms, one with en-suite, and a family bathroom.

Externally, a large driveway to the front provides plentiful parking space, while the fantastic low maintenance rear garden includes a large insulated and powered outbuilding, suitable for many uses.

On the market with Taylor William for offers over £229,995, more details can be found HERE.

1. Cuillin Place, Grangemouth

Front door.

2. Cuillin Place, Grangemouth

Hall.

3. Cuillin Place, Grangemouth

Hall and staircase.

4. Cuillin Place, Grangemouth

Family room.

Grangemouth
