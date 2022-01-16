Grangemouth property: Lovely 2-bedroom mid-terrace villa with spacious rooms and stylish modern décor

Set over two levels with a homely feel throughout, the property is entered through a bright and welcoming hallway which gives access to a sizeable lounge with curved Marble Gas fireplace, and an attractive galley style kitchen with ample storage and worktop space, handy breakfast bar, and access to the rear garden.

The upper floor consists of a master bedroom with feature wall panelling, second good sized bedroom, and an appealing bathroom with walk-in shower.

Externally, a full Monoblock driveway to the front provides off-street parking, while the extensive private rear garden contains a well maintained grass area, paved patio, and a newly built garden shed with power.

On the market with Homes For You for offers over £109,995, more details can be found HERE.

