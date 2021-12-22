Front of property.

Grangemouth property: Extended and converted 5-bedroom detached house with large garage and substantial grounds

Situated within a sought after cul-de-sac location on the edge of Grangemouth, this flexible and versatile property with private gardens offers an ideal family home.

By Gordon Holmes
Wednesday, 22nd December 2021, 3:56 pm

Formed over three levels, the spacious accommodation comprises, on the ground floor, welcoming reception hallway, comfortable lounge with picture window, study, family room, lovely kitchen/dining area with a selection of integrated appliances, conservatory, and a recently refurbished WC.

On the first floor are four generous double sized bedrooms, two with in-built wardrobes, and a larger style shower room, while the second floor features a versatile space, currently being used as a public room but could make a further bedroom if required.

Externally, a paved driveway leads to the double garage and provides ample off road parking, while the mature gardens provide a certain degree of privacy and provide a great place for entertaining.

On the market with Tait Macleod Estate Agents for offers over £299,950, more details can be found HERE.

1. Thistle Avenue, Grangemouth

Driveway.

2. Thistle Avenue, Grangemouth

Hall.

3. Thistle Avenue, Grangemouth

Lounge.

4. Thistle Avenue, Grangemouth

Lounge.

Grangemouth
