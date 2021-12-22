Grangemouth property: Extended and converted 5-bedroom detached house with large garage and substantial grounds

Formed over three levels, the spacious accommodation comprises, on the ground floor, welcoming reception hallway, comfortable lounge with picture window, study, family room, lovely kitchen/dining area with a selection of integrated appliances, conservatory, and a recently refurbished WC.

On the first floor are four generous double sized bedrooms, two with in-built wardrobes, and a larger style shower room, while the second floor features a versatile space, currently being used as a public room but could make a further bedroom if required.

Externally, a paved driveway leads to the double garage and provides ample off road parking, while the mature gardens provide a certain degree of privacy and provide a great place for entertaining.

On the market with Tait Macleod Estate Agents for offers over £299,950, more details can be found HERE.

