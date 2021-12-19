Front of property.

Grangemouth property: Exceptional 3-bedroom semi-detached house with beautiful design both inside and out

This bright and stylish family home has been finished to a very high standard and sits in a popular residential area of Grangemouth.

By Gordon Holmes
Sunday, 19th December 2021, 4:14 pm

Presented in stunning, walk-in condition, the accommodation is set on two levels and on the ground floor comprises front porch, entrance hall, WC, spacious lounge/dining area, and a modern fitted kitchen with door to the rear garden, while the upper level features three good sized bedrooms with built-in wardrobes, and a very contemporary family bathroom.

Externally, to the front is a lovely paved driveway which leads to a single garage, while the very low maintenance rear garden features artificial grass, a large decked patio area, and a useful summer house which was built within the last year.

On the market with Homes For You for offers over £124,995, more details can be found HERE.

1. Avonbank Avenue, Grangemouth

Porch.

Photo: n/a

Photo Sales

2. Avonbank Avenue, Grangemouth

Entrance hall.

Photo: n/a

Photo Sales

3. Avonbank Avenue, Grangemouth

Ground floor WC.

Photo: n/a

Photo Sales

4. Avonbank Avenue, Grangemouth

Lounge.

Photo: n/a

Photo Sales
Grangemouth
Next Page
Page 1 of 6