Grangemouth property: Exceptional 3-bedroom semi-detached house with beautiful design both inside and out

Presented in stunning, walk-in condition, the accommodation is set on two levels and on the ground floor comprises front porch, entrance hall, WC, spacious lounge/dining area, and a modern fitted kitchen with door to the rear garden, while the upper level features three good sized bedrooms with built-in wardrobes, and a very contemporary family bathroom.
Externally, to the front is a lovely paved driveway which leads to a single garage, while the very low maintenance rear garden features artificial grass, a large decked patio area, and a useful summer house which was built within the last year.
On the market with Homes For You for offers over £124,995, more details can be found HERE.