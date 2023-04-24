Five-bedroom rural property for sale in Avonbridge

An impressive five-bedroom property near Avonbridge has gone on the market with the selling agent sure it will attract interest from around the country.

Estate agents Baird Lumsden said the millhouse was a “unique property with an abundance of character and generous land parcel” which was likely to attract potential buyers interested in equestrian use, hobby farming, grazing, food production and woodland creation.

They added that 2 Blackfaulds Farm has been “a much-loved Lowland Croft for many years by the current owners,” Baird Lumsden says. “The land has predominantly been used for equestrian purposes with useful stables and an outdoor arena established”.

For sale in two lots is the five-bedroom mill house, more than 23 acres of grazing land, stables, an outdoor arena and a historic roundel.

In the mill house, there are five bedrooms and one reception room over two levels. There are paddocks to the rear of the property and “a wonderful outlook” across the gardens and fields around the house, which attract an abundance of wildlife. Traditional cart sheds adjoining the main house provide a workshop and stables, and the grazing land forms a mix of rolling pasture and woodland.

The house, outbuildings and 10.39 acres of land or on sale for offers over £495,000, while the second lot of 12.79 acres of grazing land is offers over £45,000. As a whole lot offers over £540,000.

For further details visit Baird Lumsden. The property has a closing date of noon on May 9.

