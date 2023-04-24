News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
10 hours ago The Proclaimers taken off King’s coronation playlist
7 hours ago Virgin media outage - thousands left without internet
7 hours ago Prezzo to close 46 ‘loss-making’ sites & 810 jobs at risk
8 hours ago Len Goodman dies aged 78 after battle with cancer
9 hours ago Capital announce Summertime Ball 2023 line-up
10 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023

Five-bedroom rural property for sale in Avonbridge

An impressive five-bedroom property near Avonbridge has gone on the market with the selling agent sure it will attract interest from around the country.

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 24th Apr 2023, 16:43 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 16:43 BST

Estate agents Baird Lumsden said the millhouse was a “unique property with an abundance of character and generous land parcel” which was likely to attract potential buyers interested in equestrian use, hobby farming, grazing, food production and woodland creation.

They added that 2 Blackfaulds Farm has been “a much-loved Lowland Croft for many years by the current owners,” Baird Lumsden says. “The land has predominantly been used for equestrian purposes with useful stables and an outdoor arena established”.

For sale in two lots is the five-bedroom mill house, more than 23 acres of grazing land, stables, an outdoor arena and a historic roundel.

In the mill house, there are five bedrooms and one reception room over two levels. There are paddocks to the rear of the property and “a wonderful outlook” across the gardens and fields around the house, which attract an abundance of wildlife. Traditional cart sheds adjoining the main house provide a workshop and stables, and the grazing land forms a mix of rolling pasture and woodland.

The house, outbuildings and 10.39 acres of land or on sale for offers over £495,000, while the second lot of 12.79 acres of grazing land is offers over £45,000. As a whole lot offers over £540,000.

For further details visit Baird Lumsden. The property has a closing date of noon on May 9.

The converted property near Avonbridge

1. 2 Blackfaulds Farm

The converted property near Avonbridge Photo: ugc

Photo Sales
The spacious entrance hall of the property

2. 2 Blackfaulds Farm

The spacious entrance hall of the property Photo: ugc

Photo Sales
The lounge with views over the countryside

3. 2 Blackfaulds Farm

The lounge with views over the countryside Photo: ugc

Photo Sales
The farmhouse kitchen offers a bright and spacious room for a family to congregate

4. 2 Blackfaulds Farm

The farmhouse kitchen offers a bright and spacious room for a family to congregate Photo: ugc

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2