Fancy a Dutch Barn dance around this Bo'ness three bedroom home?

The open plan living room/diner.

Built in 1996, this rare ‘Dutch Barn’ style house at 7 Kinglass Court features a generous sized enclosed back garden, a newly installed kitchen, large open plan living space and a spacious driveway. The property also benefits from gas central heating and double glazing, a new boiler installed in October 2020 and a partially floored loft with pull down ladder.

Speaking about 7 Kinglass Court, a spokesperson for Paul Rolfe Estate Agents, said: “Step through into the entrance hall where you will catch a glimpse of the bright and airy living room, as well as the contemporary grey fronted kitchen. Refresh in the WC, before stashing your shoes in the handy under stairs storage cupboard.

“Follow the flow through to the dual aspect open plan living room/ diner, with natural light pouring through the bay window, and the sliding doors which lead out into the garden. Freshly decorated, this room is perfect for day-to-day family living. Navigate yourself back through to the newly installed kitchen, taking a peek at the third double bedroom on the way.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

7 Kinglass Court, Bo’ness.

“Serving up a practical kitchen with a contemporary finish, it comes with all the modern luxuries such as soft close units, high quality integrated appliances, and a crisp white Metro tiled splashback.

“Take the staircase to the upper level and you will find two double bedrooms with a roomy amount of storage space, as well as the main bathroom and an en-suite shower room – both recently installed and contemporary in finish.

“Take breakfast out on the patio and simply stay there for the rest of the day soaking up the sun. The large garden is of an excellent size, fully enclosed, and a shed offers welcome outside storage space.”

To view this property, call 01506 828282.

The living room.

The kitchen.