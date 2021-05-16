Falkirk property: Victorian charm and grandeur abound in 6-bedroom detached house with delightful garden grounds

Entered via a porch with original period features, the ground floor comprises reception hall, lounge, family room, formal dining room, library/sixth bedroom, modern open-plan kitchen and dining area (with access to rear patio and garden), utility/laundry room, study/office, dining room servery, shower room, and separate WC.

The first floor features a master bedroom with dressing area and en-suite shower room, a further four elegantly-proportioned bedrooms, two also boasting their own en-suites, and a sumptuous family bathroom.

Externally, the delightful home is enveloped by extensive gardens to the sides and rear, featuring vast, manicured lawns, patios for outdoor seating and summer barbecuing, and borders of leafy trees and shrubbery, while a front driveway provides outstanding private parking.

On the market with RGM Solicitors for offers over £675,000, more details can be found HERE.

