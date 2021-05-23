Falkirk property: Truly stunning 3-bedroom penthouse apartment with magnificent views in central location

With exceptional design and outstanding quality in every room, this is a unique living space, capped off by breath-taking aspects via its 240-degree panoramic views which take in Ben Ledi, Stirling Castle, the Ochil Hills, River Forth, the Kelpies and Forth Valley.

The spacious, light-filled accommodation comprises reception hallway, formal lounge with open plan, modern kitchen and dining room, three excellent sized bedrooms, two with en-suite facilities, and a family bathroom.

Externally, the property benefits from a larger than normal double garage, and from there, offshoot rooms offering storage or possible conversion for office space.

On the market with Regents Estates and Mortgages for offers over £195,000, more details can be found HERE.

