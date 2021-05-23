Falkirk property: Truly stunning 3-bedroom penthouse apartment with magnificent views in central location
A gorgeous apartment within walking distance of Falkirk town centre that is hard to beat in terms of location, layout and style.
With exceptional design and outstanding quality in every room, this is a unique living space, capped off by breath-taking aspects via its 240-degree panoramic views which take in Ben Ledi, Stirling Castle, the Ochil Hills, River Forth, the Kelpies and Forth Valley.
The spacious, light-filled accommodation comprises reception hallway, formal lounge with open plan, modern kitchen and dining room, three excellent sized bedrooms, two with en-suite facilities, and a family bathroom.
Externally, the property benefits from a larger than normal double garage, and from there, offshoot rooms offering storage or possible conversion for office space.
On the market with Regents Estates and Mortgages for offers over £195,000, more details can be found HERE.