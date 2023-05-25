News you can trust since 1845
The property in Maddiston Road, Brightons is on the market with Atrium Estate Agents.The property in Maddiston Road, Brightons is on the market with Atrium Estate Agents.
Falkirk property: Traditional Brightons sandstone cottage transformed into stunning four bedroom family home

This charming traditional sandstone cottage is situated in the village of Brightons.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 25th May 2023, 12:30 BST

Having been upgraded to an exceptionally high standard, this is a stunning four-bedroom family home. The spacious property’s accommodation is versatile. It offers a formal lounge, which could be used as a bedroom and the dining room could be used as a bedroom or formal lounge. The heart of the home is the open plan lounge/dining/kitchen area which provides a fantastic space to entertain family and friends. The property’s master bedroom has an ensuite shower room and a walk-in storage area. The three other bedrooms are well-proportioned rooms. There is a stunning period style bathroom with free-standing bath and a walk-in shower.

There is car parking in a driveway to the rear of the property and a fully enclosed front garden. The rear garden is south west facing, fully enclosed, laid to lawn with mature trees and bushes.

The property is on the market with Atrium Estate Agents for offers over £399,999. To find out more click here

The modern kitchen.

1. Maddiston Road, Brightons

The modern kitchen. Photo: Atrium Estate Agents

The open plan kitchen/diner or family area.

2. Maddiston Road, Brightons

The open plan kitchen/diner or family area. Photo: Atrium Estate Agents

A breakfast room with utility space.

3. Maddiston Road, Brightons

A breakfast room with utility space. Photo: Atrium Estate Agents

Family living space.

4. Maddiston Road, Brightons

Family living space. Photo: Atrium Estate Agents

