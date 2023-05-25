Falkirk property: Traditional Brightons sandstone cottage transformed into stunning four bedroom family home
Having been upgraded to an exceptionally high standard, this is a stunning four-bedroom family home. The spacious property’s accommodation is versatile. It offers a formal lounge, which could be used as a bedroom and the dining room could be used as a bedroom or formal lounge. The heart of the home is the open plan lounge/dining/kitchen area which provides a fantastic space to entertain family and friends. The property’s master bedroom has an ensuite shower room and a walk-in storage area. The three other bedrooms are well-proportioned rooms. There is a stunning period style bathroom with free-standing bath and a walk-in shower.
There is car parking in a driveway to the rear of the property and a fully enclosed front garden. The rear garden is south west facing, fully enclosed, laid to lawn with mature trees and bushes.
The property is on the market with Atrium Estate Agents for offers over £399,999. To find out more click here