Falkirk property: Traditional Brightons sandstone cottage transformed into stunning four bedroom family home

Having been upgraded to an exceptionally high standard, this is a stunning four-bedroom family home. The spacious property’s accommodation is versatile. It offers a formal lounge, which could be used as a bedroom and the dining room could be used as a bedroom or formal lounge. The heart of the home is the open plan lounge/dining/kitchen area which provides a fantastic space to entertain family and friends. The property’s master bedroom has an ensuite shower room and a walk-in storage area. The three other bedrooms are well-proportioned rooms. There is a stunning period style bathroom with free-standing bath and a walk-in shower.