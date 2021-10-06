Falkirk property: This outstanding 3-bedroom terraced house close to the town centre is full of luxury touches

A particular feature of the house is the quality high-spec flooring throughout the accommodation, which on the ground floor comprises a reception hall, beautiful open plan living space, modern well presented kitchen with access to the rear garden, double bedroom, and a downstairs WC.

The upper level features a spacious master bedroom with a wonderful en-suite, a second double bedroom, and an ultra modern and fully tiled family bathroom.

Externally, the front garden is laid to lawn, with a stunning and low maintenance private garden to the rear, including a shed for additional outside storage.

On the market with Falkirk Homes Estate Agency for offers over £194,995, more details can be found HERE.

