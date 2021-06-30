Falkirk property: Superb 3-bedroom first floor apartment in a fabulous parkland setting

This unique property, meticulously finished throughout with excellent attention to detail, is accessed through a secure entry system and consists of sizeable reception hallway, lovely large bright and well-proportioned lounge with space for a dining table, stunning modern fitted kitchen, luxury three piece family bathroom, and three double bedrooms, with the master including en-suite shower facilities and fitted wardrobes.

The flat is tastefully decorated throughout and is complemented by quality floor coverings and attractive period features, and benefits from an allocated parking space and ample visitors parking.

On the market with Taylor William for offers over £195,000, more details can be found HERE.

