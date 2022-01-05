Front of property.

Falkirk property: Stylish and warm 3-bedroom detached bungalow in quiet cul-de-sac location

This lovely family home sits in a peaceful street in the village of Dennyloanhead next to Bonnybridge and is presented in true move-in condition.

By Gordon Holmes
Wednesday, 5th January 2022, 3:40 pm

The colours and tones used for the interiors create a warm and contemporary single level living space which comprises hallway, lounge with large window, kitchen with integrated appliances, master bedroom with fitted wardrobes and en-suite, bedroom two with fitted wardrobes, bedroom three/sitting room, and a family bathroom.

Externally, the front garden is laid to lawn and a multi-car driveway to the side leads to the integral garage, while the landscaped rear garden is on two levels and is laid with stones, has a patio area, and a flower bed with shrubs and plants.

On the market with Purplebricks for offers over £220,000, more details can be found HERE.

Broomridge Place, Dennyloanhead

Lounge.

Broomridge Place, Dennyloanhead

Lounge.

Broomridge Place, Dennyloanhead

Sitting room/Bedroom 3.

Broomridge Place, Dennyloanhead

Sitting room/Bedroom 3.

Falkirk
