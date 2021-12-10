Falkirk property: Stylish and spacious 3-bedroom detached house in quiet cul-de-sac location

Offering versatile accommodation over two levels, the ground floor comprises a bright welcoming hall, comfortable lounge, and fabulous kitchen/dining area, while the upper level features three generous sized bedrooms with built-in storage, and an impressive family bathroom.
Externally, to the front a drive leads to an integral garage with possible options for conversion, while the large rear garden features stone chipping and a paved patio area for all the family to enjoy.
On the market with Tait Macleod Estate Agents for offers over £205,000, more details can be found HERE.
