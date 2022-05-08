Falkirk property: Stunning luxurious 5-bedroom detached home with superb landscaped grounds and separate one-bedroom bungalow

Bright and spacious and with beautiful styling throughout, the accommodation is formed over two levels, and on the ground floor comprises entrance hallway, lounge, formal dining room, wonderful open plan kitchen/diner/family room, fantastic fully functioning bar and cinema room, and a beautifully decorated WC.

A split level staircase leads to the upper floor which features a master bedroom with en-suite bathroom and dressing room, a further four uniquely designed bedrooms, one with en-suite shower room, and a stylish family bathroom.

Externally, to the front is a large driveway with parking for up to five cars, and a detached one-bedroom bungalow, currently used as a gym and workshop but with a kitchen, wet-room, lounge and double bedroom. To the side is an area with a fire-pit perfect for entertaining, and to the rear is a large fully fenced-in garden laid mainly to lawn and with two large decked areas.

On the market with Gillespie Property for offers over £580,000, more details can be found HERE.

