Falkirk property: Stunning, fully renovated 4-bedroom Victorian semi in one of town's most desirable areas

Located only minutes from Falkirk town centre, the property comprises, on the ground floor, entrance vestibule with storm door and original tiling, welcoming hallway, opulent lounge with bay window, family room/dining room, downstairs WC, and outhouse/utility room.

A magnificent split level staircase with beautiful ornate balustrading leads to a half landing with skylight, where a middle floor features a double bedroom and stylish four-piece family bathroom, while the upper level has two large double bedrooms, and a smaller room, perfect as a single bedroom, nursery or office.

Externally, to the front there is a double driveway, while a patio area to the side leads to the beautifully landscaped rear garden which is fully enclosed and laid mainly to lawn, with a good array of trees and plants.

On the market with Gillespie Property for offers over £369,995, more details can be found HERE.

