Falkirk property: Stunning five bedroom family home in Airth

This stunning five bedroomed family home can be found in a quiet cul-de-sac in Airth.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 12th Feb 2024, 14:21 GMT

The detached villa sits on an enviable plot and provides flexible accommodation with well-maintained gardens.

The property boasts five bedrooms including two with ensuites and a dressing area with the master. There are three reception rooms on the ground floor including a lounge, family room and a large kitchen dinning room.

There are French doors to the garden in both the lounge and the kitchen diner.

The five bedrooms upstairs all benefit from fitted storage. As well as the two ensuites, there is a family bathroom with four-piece suite.

To the rear of the property is a generous garden incorporating large patio, lawn, stoned areas, hot tub and decking.

A Monoblock driveway leads to a double garage at the front of the house, and there is also an electric car charger. The house also has solar panels with battery storage.

The property in Douglas Avenue, Airth is on the market with Atrium Estate Agents for offers over £474,995. For more information click here.

