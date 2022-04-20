Falkirk property: Stunning and spacious 3-bedroom semi-detached villa with impressive wrap around conservatory in a quiet cul-de-sac location

Set over two levels, the property is in excellent condition throughout and on the ground floor comprises entrance hall, open plan lounge dining area, modern kitchen with integrated appliances, and a beautiful wrap around conservatory with French doors to the rear garden, while the first floor has three good sized double bedrooms, one with built-in wardrobes, and a modern recently refurbished family bathroom.
Externally, there is a private mono block driveway to the side of the property providing off-street parking, and a landscaped low maintenance south west facing rear garden.
On the market with Homes For You for offers over £178,000, more details can be found HERE.