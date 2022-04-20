Front of property.

Falkirk property: Stunning and spacious 3-bedroom semi-detached villa with impressive wrap around conservatory in a quiet cul-de-sac location

This impressive family home is situated on a large end corner plot within a small private development in Carronshore and benefits from a recently refurbished kitchen and bathroom.

By Gordon Holmes
Wednesday, 20th April 2022, 3:32 pm

Set over two levels, the property is in excellent condition throughout and on the ground floor comprises entrance hall, open plan lounge dining area, modern kitchen with integrated appliances, and a beautiful wrap around conservatory with French doors to the rear garden, while the first floor has three good sized double bedrooms, one with built-in wardrobes, and a modern recently refurbished family bathroom.

Externally, there is a private mono block driveway to the side of the property providing off-street parking, and a landscaped low maintenance south west facing rear garden.

On the market with Homes For You for offers over £178,000, more details can be found HERE.

