Falkirk property: Stunning 5-bedroom family home in prime central location

This stunning family home in a prestigious town centre location offers flexible living space.

Set within a large mature garden the property offers bright, spacious accommodation. The property has been extended to create a wonderful five-bedroom family home, blending the original house with the two-storey modern extension.

The accommodation includes entrance hall, inner hall, downstairs w/c, lounge, office space, sitting room/family room, kitchen dining room with bi-fold doors, utility room with shower room and five double bedrooms.

The modern open plan kitchen diner lies at the heart of this home. The dining area overlooks the decked patio area and has bi-folding doors opening out onto the garden. Leading off the kitchen is a spacious family room.

Downstairs there is a separate utility/laundry room and a downstairs shower. Upstairs there are five double bedrooms. The master bedroom has an ensuite and dressing room with French doors opening to a Juliet balcony, while the second bedroom has a jack and jill ensuite with a walk-in shower and freestanding bath.

When it comes to the outside of this stunning family home, there is a garden mainly laid to lawn, a large garden shed and summerhouse and a raised deck. The garage boasts another great space for entertaining as it has been converted into a bar and games room.

The property in Queen’s Crescent is on the market with Falkirk Homes for offers over £589,995. More details can be found here

