Front of property.

Falkirk property: Stunning 4-bedroom detached house on large corner plot with beautiful landscaped garden

Located in a quiet residential area of Redding, this spacious and stylish family home offers a high standard of modern living.

By Gordon Holmes
Sunday, 6th February 2022, 4:00 pm

The flexible accommodation is set over two levels and on the ground floor comprises entrance hallway, spacious lounge, generous flowing open-plan family dining kitchen with patio doors to the rear garden, utility room, family room, and a downstairs WC, while the upper level features a master bedroom with double fitted wardrobe and spacious en-suite shower room, a further three generously proportioned bedrooms, one with en-suite shower room, and a stunning main bathroom with separate shower cubicle.

Externally, the large plot includes a separate double garage and mono blocked driveway to the front, and a magnificent large landscaped garden to the rear, designed for easy maintenance and including a beautiful pond and rockery water feature.

On the market with Falkirk Homes Estate Agency for offers over £344,995, more details can be found HERE.

1. Kilgannan Drive, Redding

The property sits on a large corner plot.

Photo: n/a

Photo Sales

2. Kilgannan Drive, Redding

Lounge.

Photo: n/a

Photo Sales

3. Kilgannan Drive, Redding

Lounge.

Photo: n/a

Photo Sales

4. Kilgannan Drive, Redding

Lounge.

Photo: n/a

Photo Sales
Falkirk
Next Page
Page 1 of 10