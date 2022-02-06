Falkirk property: Stunning 4-bedroom detached house on large corner plot with beautiful landscaped garden

The flexible accommodation is set over two levels and on the ground floor comprises entrance hallway, spacious lounge, generous flowing open-plan family dining kitchen with patio doors to the rear garden, utility room, family room, and a downstairs WC, while the upper level features a master bedroom with double fitted wardrobe and spacious en-suite shower room, a further three generously proportioned bedrooms, one with en-suite shower room, and a stunning main bathroom with separate shower cubicle.