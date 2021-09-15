Falkirk property: Stunning 4-bedroom detached croft with first-class specification in quiet rural location

The impressive accommodation is accessed from an entrance hallway and comprises lounge with large picturesque windows and multi-fuel stove, spacious kitchen/dining area, well-designed sunroom, master bedroom with en-suite shower room, three further double bedrooms, two with fitted wardrobes, and a large main bathroom with separate shower.

Externally, the front garden includes a paved and terraced area overlooking grass and shrubs, while the enclosed rear garden offers great privacy, featuring several well-designed patios, with an area of grass and mature shrubs.

On the market with McEwan Fraser Legal for offers over £395,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. Lincroft, Avonbridge Lounge. Photo: n/a Photo Sales

2. Lincroft, Avonbridge Lounge. Photo: n/a Photo Sales

3. Lincroft, Avonbridge Lounge. Photo: n/a Photo Sales

4. Lincroft, Avonbridge Lounge. Photo: n/a Photo Sales