Falkirk property: Spacious six-bed detached villa with its own bar and hot tub
This spacious six-bedroom detached villa in Stephens Croft, Falkirk, provides flexible accommodation over three levels.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 29th Sep 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 09:29 BST
Sitting on a generous corner plot, the family home is complemented with a single garage, large driveway, a ‘store’ for multi-functioning use and a rear garden with an impressive hot tub, bar and barbecue area that’s ideal for entertaining.
Accommodation includes a lounge, dining room, open plan kitchen and family living area, utility, store cupboard, downstairs w/c, six great sized bedrooms, jack and jill ensuite, family bathroom and additional shower room.
The property is currently on the market with Atrium Estate Agents for offers over £379,995. For full details click here
