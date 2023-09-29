News you can trust since 1845
Falkirk property: Spacious six-bed detached villa with its own bar and hot tub

This spacious six-bedroom detached villa in Stephens Croft, Falkirk, provides flexible accommodation over three levels.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 29th Sep 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 09:29 BST

Sitting on a generous corner plot, the family home is complemented with a single garage, large driveway, a ‘store’ for multi-functioning use and a rear garden with an impressive hot tub, bar and barbecue area that’s ideal for entertaining.

Accommodation includes a lounge, dining room, open plan kitchen and family living area, utility, store cupboard, downstairs w/c, six great sized bedrooms, jack and jill ensuite, family bathroom and additional shower room.

The property is currently on the market with Atrium Estate Agents for offers over £379,995. For full details click here

This six bed family home has real kerb appeal.

This six bed family home has real kerb appeal. Photo: Stephens Croft, Falkirk

The property is set over three floors.

The property is set over three floors. Photo: Atrium Estate Agents

The open plan kitchen/family room has doors that open out into the garden.

The open plan kitchen/family room has doors that open out into the garden. Photo: Atrium Estate Agents

The modern kitchen/family room

The modern kitchen/family room Photo: Atrium Estate Agents

