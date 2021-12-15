Falkirk property: Spacious and beautifully styled 5-bedroom detached house in popular residential area

The accommodation is in superb decorative order throughout and on the ground floor comprises entrance vestibule, WC, hallway, well proportioned lounge, open plan family room/dining area and fully fitted integrated breakfasting kitchen, and a well-equipped utility room with access to the garage.

The upper level features a master bedroom with chic en-suite and built-in storage, four more double bedrooms, one with an en-suite and all with built-in storage, and a stylish four-piece family bathroom with separate shower.

Externally, to the front is a mono-blocked driveway leading to the double integral garage, while the rear garden is fully fenced in and is mainly laid to lawn with a composite decked area, and has the added benefit of having a picturesque tree lined view giving plenty of privacy.

On the market with Gillespie Property for offers over £474,995, more details can be found HERE.

