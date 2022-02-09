Falkirk property: Spacious 5-bedroom detached home in quiet village setting with bespoke design, large garden and stunning views

The bright and stylish accommodation is set over two levels and on the ground floor comprises hallway, living room, family room, spacious dining kitchen with patio doors to the rear garden, utility room, double bedroom, study/sixth bedroom, and a WC.

The upper level features a large master bedroom with en-suite shower room and fitted wardrobes, a further three good sized bedrooms, and the family bathroom with bath and stand alone corner shower.

Externally, a low maintenance front garden includes a multi-car driveway, while the large south facing rear garden is laid to lawn and has a decked patio with stunning views.

On the market with Purplebricks for offers over £345,000, more details can be found HERE.

