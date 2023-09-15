Falkirk property: Small holding with 'fantastic potential'
Situated to the north east of Denny and south of River Carron, Broadside Farm has beautiful views of the countryside within the Carron Valley.
Jennifer Campbell, head of rural agency at DM Hall, said: “This property has huge potential and is a fantastic redevelopment project in the heart of central Scotland, subject to obtaining the necessary consents. It has glorious panoramic views as well as 7.9 acres of predominantly south facing grazing land. There has always been demand for rural redevelopment projects and this is a fantastic accessible location with a manageable parcel of land, shown on the Hutton Institute Land Capability for Agriculture Plans (partial cover) as being of Class 4.2 in quality. The grazing paddocks extend to approximately 2.6 Hs (6.4 acres) in all.
"This was a much-loved family farm for many years and it would be fantastic for its potential to be realised.”
Broadside Farm is being marketed by DM Hall’s rural arm for offers over £250,000. To view more information click here