News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
Threatening e-mail forces schools into lockdown
American XL bullies 'to be banned by end of the year'
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak
NHS approves new treatment for migraines

Falkirk property: Small holding with 'fantastic potential'

A rarely available combination of derelict farmhouse, mixed outbuildings and land on a near eight-acre site outside Falkirk is now on the market.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 15th Sep 2023, 21:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Sep 2023, 21:10 BST
Broadside Farm in the Carron Valley is on the market. (Pic: Submitted)Broadside Farm in the Carron Valley is on the market. (Pic: Submitted)
Broadside Farm in the Carron Valley is on the market. (Pic: Submitted)

Situated to the north east of Denny and south of River Carron, Broadside Farm has beautiful views of the countryside within the Carron Valley.

Jennifer Campbell, head of rural agency at DM Hall, said: “This property has huge potential and is a fantastic redevelopment project in the heart of central Scotland, subject to obtaining the necessary consents. It has glorious panoramic views as well as 7.9 acres of predominantly south facing grazing land. There has always been demand for rural redevelopment projects and this is a fantastic accessible location with a manageable parcel of land, shown on the Hutton Institute Land Capability for Agriculture Plans (partial cover) as being of Class 4.2 in quality. The grazing paddocks extend to approximately 2.6 Hs (6.4 acres) in all.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"This was a much-loved family farm for many years and it would be fantastic for its potential to be realised.”

Broadside Farm is being marketed by DM Hall’s rural arm for offers over £250,000. To view more information click here

Related topics:FalkirkScotland