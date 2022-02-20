Front of building.

Falkirk property: Remarkable high quality 4-bedroom maisonette, part of exclusive development in one of the town's finest areas

This beautiful luxury bespoke apartment is one of only three that form part of the historic Arnothill House in one of Falkirk’s most desirable locations.

By Gordon Holmes
Sunday, 20th February 2022, 4:00 pm

Split over two levels and spanning over 250 metres square of living space, quality is in abundance throughout, with the ground floor comprising a superb open plan living, dining and kitchen area, fabulous master bedroom accessed via a long corridor and featuring a vaulted ceiling, ultra modern en-suite and dressing room, state-of-the-art main family bathroom, and bedroom four, which could be used as a formal dining room.

Stairs take you down to the lower level, which features a second bedroom equally luxurious as the master with dressing area and top of the range en-suite shower room, bedroom three, which is currently being utilised as an office, and a useful utility room.

Additional features include a wine cellar, lanai, extensive communal gardens, patio areas and three privately designated car parking spaces.

On the market with Falkirk Homes for offers over £439,995, more details can be found HERE.

1. Arnothill House, Arnothill

Entrance hall.

Photo: n/a

Photo Sales

2. Arnothill House, Arnothill

Living area.

Photo: n/a

Photo Sales

3. Arnothill House, Arnothill

The living area has large windows flooding it with natural light.

Photo: n/a

Photo Sales

4. Arnothill House, Arnothill

Living area.

Photo: n/a

Photo Sales
Falkirk
Next Page
Page 1 of 13