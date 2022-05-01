Falkirk property: Remarkable 4-bedroom detached Victorian villa, renovated to an exceptional standard and in a prime central location

This included a new layout, re-wiring, new gas central heating, new double glazing windows, new kitchen and five new bathrooms, creating the ultimate in contemporary living whilst retaining many original features of a period villa.

Offering excellent sized rooms with high ceilings throughout, the accommodation is arranged over three levels and on the ground floor comprises entrance hall, outstanding sized lounge with feature bay window, stunning new kitchen with central island units, dining/family room, and an impressive new bathroom with free standing bath and separate double shower.

The first floor features four incredible sized bedrooms, each with its own en-suite, while a large basement has had an area converted for a home office or gym, and offers excellent potential for further conversion.

Externally, a mono block driveway provides private off-street parking, and a rear garden includes access to the basement.

On the market with Homes For You for offers over £450,000, more details can be found HERE.

