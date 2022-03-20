Falkirk property: Rarely available spacious 3-bedroom detached villa in immaculate condition

The property is in immaculate condition having been recently decorated throughout and on the ground floor comprises entrance hall, lounge with open plan dining area and patio doors to rear garden, kitchen diner with all integrated appliances, utility room and WC.

The upper level features a master bedroom with mirrored wardrobes and en-suite shower room, a further two generous bedrooms with fitted wardrobes, and a family bathroom.

Externally, a double monoblock driveway to the front provides off-street parking and leads to a single garage, while the rear garden has been fully landscaped with a newly erected double slated 6ft timber fence making it fully enclosed and private.

On the market with Homes For You for offers over £258,000, more details can be found HERE.

