Falkirk property: Professionally extended luxury 4-bedroom detached villa with beautiful landscaped gardens
A large and spacious family home on a quiet cul-de-sac in a desirable residential area of Falkirk.
Wednesday, 16th June 2021, 4:09 pm
The stylish accommodation comprises sitting room, dining room, family room/office, kitchen, utility room, downstairs WC, master bedroom with en-suite shower room, a further three good-sized bedrooms, and a family bathroom.
Externally, the front is laid to lawn and features a driveway providing off-street parking and access to a single garage. The tiered rear garden is fully enclosed and has been beautifully landscaped.
On the market with Clyde Property for offers over £285,000, more details can be found HERE.
