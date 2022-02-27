Front of property.

Falkirk property: Picturesque 6-bedroom detached cottage in village setting with large gardens and stable block

Rowandale is a beautiful family home which dates originally from 1826, however, the property has been substantially extended since to offer modern, spacious accommodation.

By Gordon Holmes
Sunday, 27th February 2022, 3:47 pm

Set in around an acre of land in the village of Torwood, just north of Larbert, the property includes a large detached garage and stable block, as well as lovely gardens.

The accommodation is over two levels, and on the ground floor comprises entrance hall, lounge, snug, billiard room, kitchen, utility room, dining room, laundry room, cloakroom/WC, principal bedroom with en-suite, and an office/sixth bedroom, while the upper level features a further four bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Externally, to the front is a landscaped garden and mono block driveway which leads to a courtyard at the rear of the property and access to the garage and stable block, which provides stabling for two horses, hay room, and tack room with multi fuel stove, and there is also a large wood store. The garden is mainly laid to lawn with some shrub beds and a lovely selection of mature trees.

On the market with Halliday Homes for offers over £645,000, more details can be found HERE.

The welcoming and spacious entrance hall has wood flooring, radiator and carpeted staircase to upper floor.

Cloakroom/WC.

The lounge has double aspect windows, wooden flooring, log burning stove, two radiators, and French doors into the billiard room.

Lounge.

