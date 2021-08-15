Falkirk property: Outstanding Victorian 4-bedroom semi-detached villa with stunning original features, only minutes from town centre

The property offers contemporary living whilst retaining many original features, including a stunning glass atrium ceiling.

The spacious accommodation consists of substantial entrance hall, living room with feature bay window, dining room, WC, impressive breakfasting kitchen, and garden room with wood burning stove.

The impressive original staircase leads to the half landing where you will find a double sized bedroom and a stunning four-piece family bathroom, while the upper landing features two further double bedrooms, one with feature bay window, and a single bedroom.

Externally, a private mono block drive to the front has parking for three cars, while the secluded south west facing rear garden is ideal for all the family and offers another driveway with car port.

On the market with Homes For You for offers over £339,995, more details can be found HERE.

1. Russel Street, Falkirk Entrance hall. Photo: n/a Buy photo

2. Russel Street, Falkirk Entrance hall and staircase. Photo: n/a Buy photo

3. Russel Street, Falkirk Living room. Photo: n/a Buy photo

4. Russel Street, Falkirk Living room. Photo: n/a Buy photo