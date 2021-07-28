Falkirk property: Outstanding bespoke modern 5-bedroom detached villa in exclusive walled development

Meticulously finished and with the finest quality fixtures and fittings throughout, this dazzling contemporary house offers an abundance of space and comprises formal lounge, dining room, kitchen/living/dining area, utility room, downstairs WC, master suite with dressing room and en-suite bathroom, bedroom two with en-suite, bedroom three with en-suite, two further double bedrooms, and a family bathroom.

In addition, there is a rarely found four-car garage with exceptional recreational space above, ideal for a games room or office space.

Externally, a generously sized driveway to the front provides off-road parking and turning, while the rear garden offers outstanding privacy enjoying a sunny south facing aspect and views of the Falkirk Wheel.

On the market with Taylor William for offers over £745,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. Mcallister Avenue, Larbert Hall. Photo: n/a Buy photo

2. Mcallister Avenue, Larbert Lounge. Photo: n/a Buy photo

3. Mcallister Avenue, Larbert Lounge. Photo: n/a Buy photo

4. Mcallister Avenue, Larbert Dining room. Photo: n/a Buy photo