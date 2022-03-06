Falkirk property: Outstanding and spacious 4-bedroom detached bungalow on a large plot in quiet location

Set on one level, the beautiful accommodation comprises vestibule, wide hallway, spacious living room with large bay window, stylish new kitchen and dining area, large utility room, sun room with triple insulated roof, master bedroom with fitted wardrobe and en-suite shower room, a further three generously proportioned double bedrooms, and a family bathroom with separate shower cubicle.

Externally, to the front is a large driveway with space for up to six cars and access to a double garage, while maintenance free landscaped gardens surround the house with feature artificial grass fitted.

On the market with Falkirk Homes for offers over £364,995, more details can be found HERE.

