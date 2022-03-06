Front of property.

Falkirk property: Outstanding and spacious 4-bedroom detached bungalow on a large plot in quiet location

Situated in an idyllic location with no through traffic in Camelon, a short distance from the train station, this impressive family home boasts both quality and space.

By Gordon Holmes
Sunday, 6th March 2022, 4:05 pm

Set on one level, the beautiful accommodation comprises vestibule, wide hallway, spacious living room with large bay window, stylish new kitchen and dining area, large utility room, sun room with triple insulated roof, master bedroom with fitted wardrobe and en-suite shower room, a further three generously proportioned double bedrooms, and a family bathroom with separate shower cubicle.

Externally, to the front is a large driveway with space for up to six cars and access to a double garage, while maintenance free landscaped gardens surround the house with feature artificial grass fitted.

On the market with Falkirk Homes for offers over £364,995, more details can be found HERE.

1. Centurion Way, Camelon

Front entrance.

Photo: n/a

Photo Sales

2. Centurion Way, Camelon

Hallway.

Photo: n/a

Photo Sales

3. Centurion Way, Camelon

Living room.

Photo: n/a

Photo Sales

4. Centurion Way, Camelon

Living room.

Photo: n/a

Photo Sales
Falkirk
Next Page
Page 1 of 7