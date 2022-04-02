Falkirk property: Outstanding 3-bedroom detached modern family home with stylish design, situated in exclusive estate

The elegant accommodation is set on two levels, and on the ground floor comprises entrance vestibule, fabulous open plan lounge/kitchen/diner with French doors to the rear garden, handy utility room with side door access, and a neat and tidy WC.

The first floor features a master bedroom with built-in wardrobe and en-suite shower room, a further two double bedrooms with built-in storage, and a chic three piece family bathroom with mains shower over the bath.

Externally, the home sits on a private plot to the back of the development with a double mono-blocked driveway to the side, while the rear garden is fully enclosed and includes a patio area, lawn, and a garden pod with light, power and double glazing.

On the market with Gillespie Property for offers over £289,995, more details can be found HERE.

