Falkirk property: Outstanding 3-bedroom detached home with flexible living space and stunning décor throughout

The flexible accommodation is arranged on two levels and on the ground floor currently comprises open plan family room/kitchen/dining area, lounge with large picture window, play room with access to the rear garden, games room/office/bar, and a beautiful shower room, while the upper level features two double bedrooms, a single bedroom, all bright and beautifully decorated, and a high spec fully tiled family bathroom.

Externally, to the front a long driveway provides off-street parking and access to a garage set up to offer additional storage, and there are decking and patio areas, while the wonderful maintenance free rear garden features an artificial lawn and deck area.

On the market with Falkirk Homes Estate Agency for offers over £279,995, more details can be found HERE.

